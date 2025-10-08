Crackdown on rogue traders selling vapes to children

Only shops with licences will be able to sell vapes, tobacco and nicotine products to protect children and clean up high streets as part of Plan for Change.

Call for evidence also seeks expert views on flavours, ingredients and appearance to tackle youth vaping.

Proposals will strengthen enforcement, support legitimate businesses and crack down on rogue retailers.

Children will be better protected from the risks of vaping as part of government proposals to introduce new rules for retailers selling tobacco, vapes and nicotine products

For the first time, shops would need a licence to sell these products – closing a major gap in the law. Currently, any business can sell tobacco or vapes without one. This has allowed rogue traders to sell illicit products on the high street, often targeted at children with cheap, colourful vapes in shops that sell sweets and toys.

The proposed new licensing scheme will root out rogue operators, give enforcement officers stronger powers to shut them down and protect legitimate retailers.

It is part of a call for evidence published today that will help shape regulations as part of the landmark Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which will create a smoke-free generation and protect children and young people from a lifetime of addiction.

The government is also seeking views from experts on the flavours, nicotine strength, and appearance of vapes as part of a series of measures to tackle youth vaping.

Health Minister Stephen Kinnock said:

We aim to close a major gap in the law – making it necessary for shops to hold a licence to sell tobacco, vapes and nicotine products. Our new proposals will better protect children by rooting out the rogue retailers blighting our high streets and help adults know which shops are selling legitimate products. We want expert views on how we can develop the strongest possible regulations to protect our children as part of our Plan for Change, while ensuring adult smokers can still use vapes to quit smoking.

Only responsible businesses will be allowed to sell tobacco, vapes and nicotine products under the proposals. Those caught breaking the rules face unlimited fines or, on-the-spot penalties of £2,500.

In addition to licensing, the government’s call for evidence is seeking views from retailers, manufacturers, public health experts, charities, academics and health professionals, as well as members of the public on:

Flavours and ingredients – to better understand the ingredients, which substances should be allowed in vapes and nicotine products, and what risks their emissions may pose as well as understanding where efforts to control flavours have been successful

Nicotine strength – to better understand safe levels for vapes and nicotine pouches so products do not deliver dangerously high doses.

Design and appearance – the size, shape and features of vapes and tobacco related devices, including whether devices with digital screens should be restricted.

Industry compliance – introducing a new registration system for every tobacco, vape or nicotine product sold in the country. This would help to stop unsafe or misleading products onto the market and give both consumers and retailers greater confidence in what is being sold.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which is currently progressing through parliament, will also ban the advertising and sponsorship of vaping and nicotine products, and provide powers for regulating flavours, packaging, and how and where vapes and nicotine products are displayed in shops.

A separate consultation on introducing smoke-free and vape-free places, restrictions on vape packaging and changing how and where they are displayed in shops, will follow next year.

Hazel Cheeseman, Chief Executive of ASH said:

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is a world leading piece of legislation with the potential to dramatically change how tobacco and vapes are sold - bringing in a smokefree generation, taking us closer to smokefree country and protecting children from vaping. Ensuring the regulations are shaped by the best available evidence is vital to ensure the bill has its intended impact.

Research from King’s College London and University College London strongly suggests selling vapes in plain packaging could reduce the number of children taking up vaping while still providing a useful tool for adults to quit smoking.

It found 53% of children aged 11 to 18 surveyed felt their peers would be interested in trying vapes when shown branded packaging and flavours but this dropped to 38% with plain packaging and descriptions of flavours. Among adults the interest remained similar.

While vaping is less harmful than smoking and can be an effective quit aid for adult smokers, children and adult non-smokers should never vape.

