Open call for evidence

Tobacco and vapes: evidence to support legislation

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
8 October 2025

Summary

A call for evidence seeking further information to support policy development on tobacco, vapes and nicotine products.

This call for evidence closes at

Call for evidence description

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is currently being considered by Parliament. The bill will help us achieve our ambition for a smoke-free UK and protect future generations from the harms of nicotine.

We are developing policy in a number of areas where there is good evidence. However, there are some topics that we need further evidence on, and this call for evidence will help inform policy development on potential future regulations.

We need to gather evidence on the:

  • substances and ingredients used to create flavours in vapes and nicotine products
  • levels of nicotine that should be permitted in nicotine-containing products
  • size and shape of vapes, vape-like devices and tanks, and the role of technology in these devices
  • proposal to introduce a new licensing scheme for selling tobacco, vaping and nicotine products
  • proposal to introduce a new product registration scheme in the UK

Once we have gathered this evidence we will consult on policy proposals.

We welcome views and evidence from individuals and organisations, including:

  • academics
  • industry bodies
  • local councils
  • other experts and stakeholders with relevant knowledge and experience

Documents

Tobacco and vapes: evidence to support legislation

HTML

Ways to respond

Respond online

Updates to this page

Published 8 October 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page