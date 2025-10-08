Tobacco and vapes: evidence to support legislation

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is currently being considered by Parliament. The bill will help us achieve our ambition for a smoke-free UK and protect future generations from the harms of nicotine.

We are developing policy in a number of areas where there is good evidence. However, there are some topics that we need further evidence on, and this call for evidence will help inform policy development on potential future regulations.

We need to gather evidence on the:

substances and ingredients used to create flavours in vapes and nicotine products

levels of nicotine that should be permitted in nicotine-containing products

size and shape of vapes, vape-like devices and tanks, and the role of technology in these devices

proposal to introduce a new licensing scheme for selling tobacco, vaping and nicotine products

proposal to introduce a new product registration scheme in the UK

Once we have gathered this evidence we will consult on policy proposals.

We welcome views and evidence from individuals and organisations, including: