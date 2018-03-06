Country stores merger referred for in-depth investigation

On 21 February the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced that it would refer the merger for a phase 2 investigation unless Mole Valley offered acceptable proposals to address these concerns.

As the parties have not offered satisfactory undertakings, the CMA will now refer the merger.

A decision on the merger will be made by a group of independent panel members supported by a case team of CMA staff. The deadline for the final report is 20 August 2018.

