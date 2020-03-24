Press release
Coronavirus: SMS messages
Alerting people across the UK about latest coronavirus measures.
The government is texting people across the UK to inform them of the new rules announced by the Prime Minister yesterday (23 March 2020). This has been made possible thanks to the cooperation of mobile phone operators. The SMS message reads:
“GOV.UK CORONAVIRUS ALERT New rules in force now: you must stay at home. More info & exemptions at gov.uk/coronavirus Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.”
Published 24 March 2020