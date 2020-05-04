Coronavirus: new website for reporting medicines side-effects and equipment incidents

The new and tailored Yellow Card COVID-19 reporting site makes it quicker and simpler for healthcare professionals, patients and carers to report side-effects or incidents.

The site has been developed as part of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) work to protect the public through enhanced COVID-19 vigilance and in preparation for large-scale use of potential new or repurposed medicines, medical devices, diagnostic tests and future vaccines.

In our commitment to ensuring that the medicines and medical devices that people use are safe, we will use the COVID-19 Yellow Card reports to monitor the safety of healthcare products being used in COVID-19 treatment. In doing so there will be rapid identification of new or emerging risks, which might not have been previously known about and will take appropriate regulatory action, where necessary.

Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive said:

While our aim is to ensure that potentially lifesaving COVID-19 treatments and medical equipment reach patients as quickly as possible, patient safety is our highest priority.

I encourage healthcare professionals and patients to use our new dedicated site to report problems with medical equipment, including ventilators or testing kits, as well as any suspected side effects from medicines used to combat COVID-19

To make a report or find out more about the Yellow Card COVID-19 reporting site please visit: coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk