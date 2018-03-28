Contacting the Redundancy Payments helpline

Due to business improvement work, the Redundancy Payments Service helplines will close at 2pm on Thursday 29 March.

The helplines will reopen at 9am on Tuesday 3 April but will be offering a limited service until Monday 9 April. Fewer phone operators will be available during this period and you may experience longer than usual wait times.

If you are calling for an update on your application, please be aware that we are upgrading our finance system and cannot make any payments until Thursday 5 April. We will automatically begin making payments again on 5 April.

Please wait until Monday 9 April to contact us about an outstanding payment.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused during these upgrades.