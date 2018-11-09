Companies House shortlisted at UK Civil Service Awards 2018

This year’s Civil Service Awards were held on Thursday 8 November. These annual awards recognise and celebrate inspirational individuals and teams across government.

The wellbeing of our colleagues has always been a priority.

We were concerned to see employee absence rates increase in November 2017. The main cause of absence was mental health issues, such as stress and anxiety. This accounted for 155 lost days each month.

Our health and wellbeing team developed an action plan to address the issue. The main priorities were to:

raise awareness about mental health issues

make sure there was plenty of support available for employees

provide training for managers

The team worked hard to put this action plan into practice. We gained external accreditation for our commitment and had positive feedback from our colleagues. Employee absence rates have reduced since the implementation of this action plan.

We’re so proud to have been shortlisted for the health and wellbeing award. We’ll continue to work hard to provide the best possible working environment for our colleagues.

Congratulations to A to Z to Better Wellbeing team for picking up this award, and to all the 2018 winners.