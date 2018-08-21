Communities Secretary hails hero high streets as visitors enjoy summer in Salisbury

Tourists and residents are being urged to make the most of Salisbury as the city launches its bid to be crowned a ‘Rising Star’ in the Great British High Streets Awards.

Communities Secretary, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP, today (21 August 2018) visited business owners in Salisbury and Amesbury to thank them for their community spirit, and see first hand how government funding is helping the city recover following incidents earlier in the year.

Salisbury has received more than £5 million in funding to further support businesses, boost tourism and meet unexpected costs.

Early indications show that the cash injection is encouraging tourists to return to Salisbury.

Now the city is in line for a further £10,000 if it scoops the top spot in the ‘Rising Star’ category of the Great British High Streets competition – which celebrates the most ambitious high streets taking a lead and working together to revive, adapt and diversify.

Communities Secretary, Rt. Hon James Brokenshire MP, said:

There are encouraging signs tourists are returning to Salisbury to enjoy the huge variety of attractions and activities the area has to offer. Government funding is helping to support this. Residents and business owners on the high street have shown huge community spirit and resilience in the face of unparalleled circumstances. I wish them the best of luck as they go for gold in our Great British High Streets competition.

The Great British High Streets Awards also recognise individuals playing a leading role in making our high streets special.

Susi Mason, owner of gift shop Casa Fina, has been nominated as Salisbury’s High Street Hero, recognising her time, dedication and commitment to the city.

Baroness Jane Scott OBE, leader of Wiltshire council, said:

It’s really good news that the city is in the running for these awards given the recent difficult months for local businesses and the community. We have been working closely with businesses throughout this time, providing financial support and rate relief, plus bespoke advice, training and coaching to ensure they have the help needed to keep going and safeguard jobs. The council introduced free parking in both Amesbury and Salisbury to help encourage visitors and shoppers and to support local businesses. We are extremely fortunate to benefit from world-class attractions in south Wiltshire; including Stonehenge, the cathedral and medieval streets, and we welcome tourist and visitors from across the globe to visit this quintessential city and enjoy all that it has to offer.

Chief Executive of Visit Wiltshire, David Andrews, said:

Salisbury and the surrounding area has long been a huge draw for both domestic and international visitors. Through working in partnership with VisitEngland, Wiltshire council and the Salisbury recovery team, we are pleased that our joint activity is bringing people back to Salisbury. With several weeks of the summer holidays left, there’s no better time to enjoy the world class attractions, unique high streets, heritage sites and packed schedule of events.

On the visit, the Communities Secretary also met senior police officers and council officials to hear about the recovery operation, and thank them for their work and commitment.

Further information

The Great British High Streets Awards 2018, run by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, and sponsored by Visa, close on 22 August 2018.

The government has announced more than £5 million in funding to further support businesses, boost tourism and meet unexpected costs as a result of the incidents in Salisbury and Amesbury.

This new package is in addition to the £2.5 million that has been made available since March to support the local community.