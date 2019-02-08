Press release
Commission applies to High Court to appoint an Official Receiver to charity
The Charity Commission has petitioned the High Court for an order to wind up Thrift Urban Housing Limited
The Charity Commission, the independent regulator of charities in England and Wales, has petitioned the High Court for an order to wind up Thrift Urban Housing Limited (registered charity number 1072534).
The Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity in August 2014. The inquiry has been examining serious regulatory concerns, including concerns about unmanaged conflicts of interest and private benefit. For various operational reasons it has not been appropriate for the Commission to formally announce the opening of the inquiry until this time.
The Commission considers it in the public interest for Thrift Urban Housing Limited to be ordered to wind up. The Commission has therefore applied to the High Court for an order to wind up the charity.
Under section 113(3) of the Charities Act 2011 the Commission can petition the High Court to order the winding up of a charity under the Insolvency Act 1986 if it is satisfied that there has been misconduct or mismanagement, or there is a need to protect property. The charity has the opportunity to respond to this petition.
The Court will consider whether to appoint an Official Receiver who, if appointed, would be responsible for applying any remaining assets as part of the winding up of the charity. A public notice of the Commission’s application has been published in the London Gazette.
The Commission’s inquiry continues, however it intends to publish a report, setting out its findings and conclusions in due course.
