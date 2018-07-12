News story
Combating rural isolation with technology: apply for funding
Organisations can apply for a share of up to £250,000 to develop technologies that connect both young people and older adults in rural areas.
The GovTech Catalyst is to invest up to £250,000 in projects that combat digital exclusion and a lack of access to transport in rural communities in South Wales.
Impact on people’s wellbeing
Monmouthshire County Council is home to 92,800 people, with isolation and loneliness having a significant impact on wellbeing.
Through the GovTech Catalyst - government’s £20 million fund to find creative solutions to complex public sector problems - Monmouthshire aims to develop digital innovations that could connect isolated people, transform public services and support transport opportunities.
The first phase will fund a series of feasibility studies. The best ideas could go on to share up to £1 million to develop them further.
This competition is being run under the SBRI (Small Business Research Initiative).
Addressing rural challenges
The competition is calling for low cost, co-designed, user-friendly technology that tackle social isolation.
There are 3 main challenges that projects should address. These are:
- how to use technology to reduce loneliness for older people who are currently digitally excluded
- how to co-ordinate transport to improve the ability to travel while reducing public subsidy
- how to better connect people in rural areas to improve wellbeing, reduce pressure on health and social care and improve efficiency of services
Priority groups for projects include:
- older adults
- people with disabilities
- volunteers with a desire to help those in need in the community
- young people trying to access work
The suggested solution must be suitable for everyone.
Competition information
- the competition opens on 16 July 2018, and the deadline for registration is at midday on 29 August 2018
- any organisation that can demonstrate a route to market for its idea can apply
- we expect phase 1 contracts to be worth up to £50,000 and to last up to 3 months
- we expect phase 2 contracts to be worth up to £500,000
- successful projects will attract 100% funded development contracts
- you can register to attend a briefing event on 16 July 2018 to find out more about the opportunity