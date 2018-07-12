Combating rural isolation with technology: apply for funding

The GovTech Catalyst is to invest up to £250,000 in projects that combat digital exclusion and a lack of access to transport in rural communities in South Wales.

Impact on people’s wellbeing

Monmouthshire County Council is home to 92,800 people, with isolation and loneliness having a significant impact on wellbeing.

Through the GovTech Catalyst - government’s £20 million fund to find creative solutions to complex public sector problems - Monmouthshire aims to develop digital innovations that could connect isolated people, transform public services and support transport opportunities.

The first phase will fund a series of feasibility studies. The best ideas could go on to share up to £1 million to develop them further.

This competition is being run under the SBRI (Small Business Research Initiative).

Addressing rural challenges

The competition is calling for low cost, co-designed, user-friendly technology that tackle social isolation.

There are 3 main challenges that projects should address. These are:

how to use technology to reduce loneliness for older people who are currently digitally excluded

how to co-ordinate transport to improve the ability to travel while reducing public subsidy

how to better connect people in rural areas to improve wellbeing, reduce pressure on health and social care and improve efficiency of services

Priority groups for projects include:

older adults

people with disabilities

volunteers with a desire to help those in need in the community

young people trying to access work

The suggested solution must be suitable for everyone.

Competition information