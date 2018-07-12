News story

Combating rural isolation with technology: apply for funding

Organisations can apply for a share of up to £250,000 to develop technologies that connect both young people and older adults in rural areas.

There is up to £250,000 for projects that connect isolated people in rural communities through digital technologies and transport solutions.

The GovTech Catalyst is to invest up to £250,000 in projects that combat digital exclusion and a lack of access to transport in rural communities in South Wales.

Impact on people’s wellbeing

Monmouthshire County Council is home to 92,800 people, with isolation and loneliness having a significant impact on wellbeing.

Through the GovTech Catalyst - government’s £20 million fund to find creative solutions to complex public sector problems - Monmouthshire aims to develop digital innovations that could connect isolated people, transform public services and support transport opportunities.

The first phase will fund a series of feasibility studies. The best ideas could go on to share up to £1 million to develop them further.

This competition is being run under the SBRI (Small Business Research Initiative).

Find out more about SBRI and how it works.

Addressing rural challenges

The competition is calling for low cost, co-designed, user-friendly technology that tackle social isolation.

There are 3 main challenges that projects should address. These are:

  • how to use technology to reduce loneliness for older people who are currently digitally excluded
  • how to co-ordinate transport to improve the ability to travel while reducing public subsidy
  • how to better connect people in rural areas to improve wellbeing, reduce pressure on health and social care and improve efficiency of services

Priority groups for projects include:

  • older adults
  • people with disabilities
  • volunteers with a desire to help those in need in the community
  • young people trying to access work

The suggested solution must be suitable for everyone.

Competition information

  • the competition opens on 16 July 2018, and the deadline for registration is at midday on 29 August 2018
  • any organisation that can demonstrate a route to market for its idea can apply
  • we expect phase 1 contracts to be worth up to £50,000 and to last up to 3 months
  • we expect phase 2 contracts to be worth up to £500,000
  • successful projects will attract 100% funded development contracts
  • you can register to attend a briefing event on 16 July 2018 to find out more about the opportunity

Find out more about this competition and apply.

