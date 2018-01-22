Collaborating to support marine licence applications from the subsea cable sector

The Marine Management Organisation’s (MMO) Marine Licensing Team have worked with the European Subsea Cables Association (ESCA) to develop a desk note to assist with marine licence applications.

Trudi Wakelin MMO Director of Marine Licensing said:

We worked closely with ESCA in developing this desk note to make sure that the content is of value to the cable industry and that the information contained in it gives a clear understanding of what applicants need to do to achieve licences. This demonstrates the benefits of working together to achieve the common goals of economic growth and environmental protection.

Peter Jamieson, Chair of ESCA said:

ESCA welcomes this publicly available desk note, which will ensure consistency for both applicant and regulator. This desk note provides an overview of the subsea cable sector, the relevant legislation, a description of the different types of cable, the main methods of cable installation, as well as the key impacts to be considered in a subsea cable application.

The full desk note is available on the ESCA website.