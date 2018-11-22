CMA clears media intelligence merger

Both companies gather, collate and analyse information on the advertising activity of companies across the UK and overseas.

The decision comes following the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) in-depth investigation of the deal, which received provisional clearance in October 2018.

An independent CMA inquiry group found that, although Nielsen and Ebiquity sell advertising intelligence products to UK and international customers, the design of their products, how they are used, and the fact that very few customers switch between the companies means they don’t closely compete.

The clearance decision also took into account the changing advertising landscape, in particular the rapid increase in online advertising, which has put pressure on both companies as they provide intelligence on traditional media.

