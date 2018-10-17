News story
CMA CGM Centaurus report published
Container ship's heavy contact with quay and shore cranes while arriving at the port of Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates.
MAIB’s report on the heavy contact with the quay and two shore cranes by CMA CGM Centaurus during its arrival under pilatoge at Jebel Ali, is now published. The accident in May 2017 resulted in the collapse of a shore crane and 10 injuries, including one serious injury, to shore personnel.
The report contains details of what happened, the subsequent actions taken and recommendation made: read more.
