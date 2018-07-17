Click to accept jury service in an instant

Potential jurors can now confirm their availability, request a different date, or authorise someone else to respond for them online, meaning they no longer have to fill out and post cumbersome paper forms.

The new “Juror Digital” system marks another step forward in the modernisation of our courts system. And we already know it works - results of a pilot scheme showed almost a fifth (19%) of the 12,000 jurors who tested the system responded within seven days, compared to a mere one per cent when using the old paper form.

Justice Minister Lucy Frazer said:

It makes complete sense to move more of our court processes online to fit around our busy modern lives. This impressive new system is a great example of how we are making it quicker and easier for people to exercise their democratic duty. We’ve already made it possible for people to apply for a divorce, appeal a tax bill and make a small money claim online and this is the next common sense step to continue modernising our justice system.

As well as making the process easier for jurors, forms accepting a summons will be automatically uploaded to online court systems to save staff valuable time.

For those who struggle with technology the paper form is still available, and there is telephone support for anyone who needs help using the new system.

The Juror Digital scheme is the latest step in the government’s £1bn reform programme is designed to modernise the courts system and ensure it is fit for the 21st century.

Other examples of the government’s court reforms which are making access to justice easier for everyone include: