Civil/crime news: recruitment exercise for Legal Aid Review Panel

We are looking for qualified legal professionals to join a review panel considering appeals against certain LAA decisions including those relating to claims for costs.

Successful applicants for the Legal Aid Review Panel are drawn from solicitors, barristers and Fellows of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (FCILEx).

What does the work involve?

Members serve as Independent Funding Adjudicators (IFAs) and Independent Costs Assessors (ICAs). You will use your knowledge and expertise to decide appeals against refusal of funding and assessment of costs.

We expect to allocate you up to 60 hours of work a year and the appeals sent to you will relate to the areas of law in which you specialise.

How will I be paid?

You will be paid at the rate of £52 per hour and reasonable expenses will be reimbursed. Panel members are paid through the Judicial Payroll.

If selected to serve, you will be deemed an “office holder” as defined in the relevant revenue law.

This means the LAA will be required to pay basic rate income tax and National Insurance contributions on all payments to panel members.

Panel members are not employees of the LAA. So, you will not be offered a contract of employment.

How long does the appointment last?

Members will serve for 5 years from 1 July 2019.

Where can I find out more?

There is more information together with an application form on our Review Panel application page on GOV.UK

This explains the background to the formation of the panel and the areas of work which it deals with. Also, the qualifications and skills required to serve on the panel.

Further information

Apply to Legal Aid Review Panel