Civil/crime news: financial security and changing bank details

Requests for provider bank detail changes have been reviewed and we now need more information to be supplied to make this happen.

Why are you doing this?

We’ve been reviewing our processes and believe this change will improve security.

What information do you need?

Your request should be made in the body of an official letter on headed paper and include both previous bank details and the new ones.

Two partners will need to sign the letter.

This is the format to follow in your email using an official letterhead:

Previous bank details Bank payee name: Sort code: Bank account number:

New bank details Bank payee name: Sort code: Bank account number:

Where do I send the information?

ProviderRecords-London@justice.gov – when emailing put ‘bank account change request’ in the subject field

Further information

