Civil news: updated eligibility guidance reflects 2018 contracts

Updated guidance is now available following the introduction of the 2018 civil contracts covering both face-to-face and telephone gateway services.

Delivery of services began on 1 September 2018 and amendments to the Lord Chancellor’s guidance are designed to reflect the new contracts.

The changes cover both ‘licensed’ (or ‘certificated’) work and ‘controlled’ work.

The updated ‘licensed’ work guidance contains a new appendix setting out the financial eligibility rules for immigration and asylum Upper Tribunal cases funded under a certificate.

