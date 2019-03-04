Civil news: tender for immigration telephone advice services

Providers are invited submit a tender to deliver the Immigration Telephone Advice service (ITA service) starting on 1 September 2019.

What is the ITA service?

The ITA service provides non-means tested telephone based legal advice on immigration matters to anyone detained in police custody in England and Wales.

What can providers tender for?

A single contract will be offered from 1 September 2019 to 31 August 2020. We reserve the right to extend the contract for a maximum further 9 months.

The successful applicant will be required to deliver the telephone advice service between the hours of 7am and 12 midnight.

It needs to be available 365 days year or 366 days in a leap year. This includes bank or public holidays.

Who can tender?

The procurement process for the ITA service is open to all existing legal aid providers who are able to meet the minimum contract requirements.

We will not accept subcontracting or consortia arrangements for the delivery of the ITA service.

How do I tender?

Tenders must be submitted using the LAA’s e-Tendering system. The tender opens on 4 March 2019.

To submit a compliant tender all organisations must submit a response to the ITA service invitation to tender (ITT) by 9am on 3 April 2019.

Further information

Immigration Telephone Advice tender – to find out more and download the Information For Applicants document

e-Tendering system – to submit your tender