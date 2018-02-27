Civil news: replacement contract schedules begin 1 April 2018

We will soon be issuing new civil contract schedules beginning on 1 April 2018.

These will replace the following schedules which are ending on 31 March 2018:

2010 Standard Civil Contract (mediation) 2013 Standard Civil Contract (family, housing and debt, immigration and asylum) 2013 Standard Civil Contract (welfare benefits) 2015 Standard Civil Contract (actions against the police etc, public law and clinical negligence) 2016 Standard Civil Contract (welfare benefits) Housing Possession Court Duty Scheme (HPCDS) exclusive schedules Immigration Removal Centre (IRC) exclusive schedules

All schedules will run for 5 months and end on 31 August 2018. The only exception will be the HPCDS schedules, which will be issued for 6 months.

Where to find new schedules

You will be able to view schedules in Contracted Work and Administration (CWA) from 31 March 2018. But HPCDS and IRC schedules will be emailed to you directly and will not be uploaded into CWA.

Reporting work

Work completed in April can be reported from 1 May 2018.

Matter start allocations

In most cases, matter starts will be allocated in accordance with paragraph 1.24-1.27 of the relevant contract specification.

This means matter start allocations will be calculated on the basis that providers receive 100% of the matters that they reported in the previous schedule period.

The only exception is where providers reported 80% or less of their previous allocation. In these circumstances, provider will receive 80% of their previous allocation.

The allocation has been made on a proportional basis to reflect that the schedules are only 5 months long.

Separate matter start allocations

There are a few instances where separate allocation approaches will apply. These are outlined here:

Contract Allocation 2010 Standard Civil Contract (mediation) 50 matter starts 2013 standard civil contract (welfare benefits) The standard number of matter starts for the relevant procurement area 2016 standard civil contract (welfare benefits) 30 matter starts HPCDS and IRC exclusive schedules The same allocation as in the previous schedule, subject to any changes resulting from court closures affecting some HPCDS

Where providers have the power to self-grant a further 50% matter starts they may do so in addition to the amount specified in the schedule.

Where a provider does not have the power to self-grant, they can request up to an additional 50% of matter starts from their contract manager.

Civil legal aid contracts will end on 31 August 2018. The new 2018 Standard Civil Contract will begin on 1 September and the Housing Possession Court Duty Solicitor Contract will begin on 1 October 2018.