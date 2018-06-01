Civil news: medical report information and mental health claims

Providers will need to start reporting the number of independent medical reports for controlled work from their June 2018 submission onwards.

Why is this necessary?

We are now collecting information on the number of independent medical reports billed on each mental health controlled work claim.

The idea is to improve the quality of the data we hold in this area.

The changes will apply to all completed cases from 1 June 2018. Providers submitting claims will be asked to enter the number of independent medical reports billed.

Mandatory change

It will become mandatory to enter this information for work billed from your June 2018 submission onwards.

We have updated our ‘Guidance for reporting controlled work matters’ to reflect these changes.

You should read the mental health section of this document for further details on the information you now need to report.

We will also be publishing a new bulkload spreadsheet, as well as information on the changes that have been made to CWA to help you report this information.

Further information

CWA codes guidance – to download ‘Guidance for reporting controlled work matters’

CWA updates to reporting changes – for further guidance on the changes to CWA and bulkload spreadsheet