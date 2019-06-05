Civil news: Escape cases and civil finance electronic handbooks

We have updated the electronic handbooks for civil finance and escape cases.

What has changed in the handbooks?

Subject Access Requests (copies of records):

We have clarified the position in relation to the funding of police disclosure.

How to use the handbooks

The electronic handbooks for both civil finance and escape cases contain our operational requirements and guidance.

They should be used together with the cost assessment guidance and also the relevant contracts.

Further information

Revised handbooks:

Submit and escape fee case claim

Funding and cost assessment for civil and crime matters