News story
Civil news: bid deadline is close for HPCDS work in four schemes
Deadline is 7 September 2018 to bid for further tender opportunities under the Housing Possession Court Duty Scheme (HPCDS).
The deadline is approaching to submit bids and take advantage of further tender opportunities for HPCDS work in four schemes.
The schemes available are:
-
Bodmin and Truro
-
Chichester, Horsham and Worthing
-
Colchester
-
Winchester
You have until 5pm on 7 September 2018 to submit your tender.
Further information
Civil 2018 contracts tender – to find out more and download tender documents
e-Tendering system – to submit your tender
Published 23 August 2018