Civil news: bid deadline is close for HPCDS work in four schemes

The deadline is approaching to submit bids and take advantage of further tender opportunities for HPCDS work in four schemes.

The schemes available are:

Bodmin and Truro

Chichester, Horsham and Worthing

Colchester

Winchester

You have until 5pm on 7 September 2018 to submit your tender.

Further information

Civil 2018 contracts tender – to find out more and download tender documents

e-Tendering system – to submit your tender

GOV.UK news story 13 August