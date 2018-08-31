Civil news: 2018 standard civil contracts start 1 September

Organisations which have accepted one of the new 2018 civil contracts will be able to start providing services from 1 September 2018.

This means that the provision of face-to-face legal services will be delivered under one umbrella contract – the 2018 Standard Civil Contract.

CWA and verification

The majority of organisations bidding in the main tender process have now had their contracts uploaded. These can be accepted through the Contracted Work and Administration (CWA) system.

It is important for providers to go into CWA and accept their contracts if they wish to carry out work from 1 September.

Organisations will not have had contracts uploaded where they have not yet:

passed verification

been assigned LAA account numbers for new offices

Contracts are being uploaded into CWA once outstanding information has been provided and processed.

Organisations late with verification

Providers completing verification late are being dealt with on a case-by-case basis and will be contacted individually through the message boards.

Where verification information was provided with the tender and was compliant the LAA is making every effort to upload contracts for 1 September 2018.

Where:

verification information was not provided

verification information provided was non-compliant

the LAA has outstanding queries about bids made through previous tender processes or assigning account numbers for new offices

we will seek to upload contracts for 1 October.

Guidance and training

You can find out more about the 2018 Standard Civil Contract on GOV.UK where a training file is available for download.

Further information

2018 Standard Civil Contract – to download training slides and view contract documentation