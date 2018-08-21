Civil news: 2018 Standard Civil Contracts now available

The upload of new contracts for organisations delivering civil legal aid work began on 17 August 2018. Contracts will continue to be uploaded in batches over the course of this week.

Contracts will only be uploaded if organisations have already received confirmation that they have completed verification.

If you have not completed verification but have submitted information, we are continuing to assess this and will contact you through the eTendering message board.

Organisations will be unable to start work until they have accepted the contract.

What happens next?

Designated signatories will receive an e-mail advising that contract documents are ready for review and acceptance. Contracts should be immediately reviewed and accepted or rejected if the organisation no longer wishes to proceed. Any issues with the documentation should be raised through the ‘Reject or Query’ option on the contract acceptance screen.

What if I do not receive a notification?

Because we are uploading in batches not every organisation will receive their contract at the same time. You will receive notification when your contract is ready to accept. If by Friday 24 August you have not received notification please contact us through the eTendering message board.

If you have not already completed verification

Organisations that have bid in the further tender will not have contracts uploaded for 1 September 2018 unless they have provided the necessary verification information. This needs to have been done by the tender deadline.

If verification information was not submitted by the tender deadline the contract will be uploaded on completion of verification for 1 October 2018.

Further information

These documents are available on GOV.UK under CWA detailed user guides

Allocate designated signatories – guidance on how to allocate designated signatories

Accept the contract – guidance on how to accept the contract online

eTendering message board – log in to bravo to contact the Central Commissioning team

0300 200 2020 – for assistance with setting up a designated signatory and accepting a contract online