Civil news: 2018 standard civil contract holders list available

A full list of contract-holders able to carry out civil legal aid work under the 2018 Standard Civil Contract is now available.

This follows publication of the outcome of the procurement process for the award of the new 2018 contract.

The notice of outcome document lists in full the organisations and offices that have been awarded contracts, along with the category of law that they offer.

Contracts have been awarded to 1,578 organisations.

Further Information

Civil 2018 contracts tender – to download list of successful applicants

Directory of providers – updated directory