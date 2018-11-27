News story
Christmas and New Year closures for courts and tribunals 2018
Details of which courts and tribunals will be closed over the Christmas holidays.
Crown Courts, Magistrates’ Courts, County and Family Courts, the Royal Courts of Justice and the Rolls Building, and Tribunals will close over the Christmas period on:
- Monday 24 December 2018
- Tuesday 25 December 2018
- Wednesday 26 December 2018
- Tuesday 1 January 2019
Offices in Scotland will be closed on:
- Tuesday 25 December 2018
- Wednesday 26 December 2018
- Tuesday 1 January 2019
- Wednesday 2 January 2019
Some emergency courts may operate over the holiday. Please check before travelling. See court and tribunal finder for details.
Published 27 November 2018