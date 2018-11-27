News story

Christmas and New Year closures for courts and tribunals 2018

Details of which courts and tribunals will be closed over the Christmas holidays.

Published 27 November 2018
HM Courts & Tribunals Service
Crown Courts, Magistrates’ Courts, County and Family Courts, the Royal Courts of Justice and the Rolls Building, and Tribunals will close over the Christmas period on:

  • Monday 24 December 2018
  • Tuesday 25 December 2018
  • Wednesday 26 December 2018
  • Tuesday 1 January 2019

Offices in Scotland will be closed on:

  • Tuesday 25 December 2018
  • Wednesday 26 December 2018
  • Tuesday 1 January 2019
  • Wednesday 2 January 2019

Some emergency courts may operate over the holiday. Please check before travelling. See court and tribunal finder for details.

