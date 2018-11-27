Christmas and New Year closures for courts and tribunals 2018

Crown Courts, Magistrates’ Courts, County and Family Courts, the Royal Courts of Justice and the Rolls Building, and Tribunals will close over the Christmas period on:

Monday 24 December 2018

Tuesday 25 December 2018

Wednesday 26 December 2018

Tuesday 1 January 2019

Offices in Scotland will be closed on:

Tuesday 25 December 2018

Wednesday 26 December 2018

Tuesday 1 January 2019

Wednesday 2 January 2019

Some emergency courts may operate over the holiday. Please check before travelling. See court and tribunal finder for details.