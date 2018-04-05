Charity regulator opens investigation into the Royal National Institute of Blind People, and subsidiary charity, with concerns about safeguarding at both charities

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory class inquiry into the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and its subsidiary charity, RNIB Charity, over concerns about the safeguarding of vulnerable beneficiaries. The class inquiry was triggered by serious concerns about the oversight and management of a residential setting for children and young people in Coventry run by the subsidiary charity. On 2 March, the trustees of the charities reported a single serious safeguarding incident, which had taken place at the Pears Centre for Specialist Learning.

On 16 March 2018 the subsidiary charity also reported to the Commission the occurrence of several serious incidents over the course of last year, as well as notice of intended action by Ofsted, the regulator for children’s homes and specialist schools. The incidents raised concerns that the subsidiary charity may have consistently failed to comply with regulations designed to safeguard and protect vulnerable children.

The Commission immediately contacted RNIB and met with the Chair and Deputy CEO of RNIB on 27 March. The Commission’s inquiry opened on 29 March 2018.

The investigation will examine the governance, management and oversight of the charities’ safeguarding arrangements, including in particular, the trustees’ knowledge and oversight of what happened at the Pears Centre and controls that were or should have been in place, as well as the charity’s liaison with and reporting to relevant statutory agencies.

The inquiry will focus in particular on the trustees’ governance and oversight of safeguarding arrangements in the charities’ schools and care homes and will be reviewing whether trustees reported all relevant safeguarding incidents which have occurred to the Commission.

The Commission’s investigation will examine the extent to which the trustees of the charities have taken and are taking reasonable steps to protect users at the Pears Centre from harm. It will also work closely with Ofsted, and other agencies, as part of the inquiry.

The Commission is pleased to note that RNIB has determined to establish an independent review to consider its safeguarding arrangements. The review will also work closely with the Commission, which will provide oversight to ensure its independence and rigour.

If service users, and their families, of RNIB have any concerns they should contact the RNIB Helpline on 0303 123 9999.

Ends

Notes to Editors