Charity regulator encourages safer giving for Indonesia Tsunami Appeal

We are issuing advice to those wishing to donate to help the survivors of the earthquake and tsunami that recently struck Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia.

This follows the launch of the Indonesia Tsunami Appeal by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) on Thursday 4 October 2018. DEC member charities and their local partners are working closely with the Indonesian authorities to get aid to those who urgently need it, as well as helping survivors to cope with the trauma of recent days.

Public support is essential for charities delivering urgently needed clean drinking water, food, medical care and shelter - so it is vital that donations reach genuine charities.

We want people to be able to give confidently to charities working to relieve that need, such as through the DEC appeal to its member charities.

The DEC brings together 14 leading UK aid charities to maximise fundraising and quickly deliver effective emergency relief. They are all registered charities.

Most fundraising is genuine, but we are warning that fraudsters and criminals may sometimes take advantage of public generosity at times of increased giving, using various methods such as fake appeal websites, email appeals that falsely use the name of genuine charities, or appeals from fake charities.

It is important that the public donate safely to genuine relief efforts by following a few simple steps before giving:

check the charity’s name and registration number on our online register of charities - it can help you make an informed decision before donating by providing information about each charity, including its charitable purposes and activities, registered contact details, and its compliance and financial history and accounts

take care when responding to emails or clicking links to a charity’s website to ensure that they are genuine - instead, search online for your preferred charity to check you have the right web address

if you have any concerns about the legitimacy of a request for donations that appears to come from a charity, don’t hesitate to contact that charity directly to request further information

when approached by collectors on the street, check whether they are wearing a proper ID badge and that any collection tin is sealed

If you think that a collection or appeal is not legitimate, report it to the police. If you think the collection is fraudulent report it to Action Fraud over the phone at 0300 123 2040 or online.

You can also complain about a charity on our website.

Any concerns about fundraising standards should be sent to the Fundraising Regulator.

More information about the appeal for Indonesia is available on the DEC website.