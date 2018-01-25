The Ethical Property Foundation is a UK charity which offers voluntary organisations free property guidance, advice and workshops.

It offers a wide range of expert advice on legal issues and premises management working with property professionals.

The Foundation has just launched its bi-annual Charity Property Matters Survey 2018 which takes around 10 minutes to complete. This is the only sector-led property survey about charities’ property issues.

You’ll need a good understanding of your charity’s current property position and any questions about the survey can be emailed to policy@cfg.org.uk

The Charity Commission has been a partner in this research since 2012 and we urge charities to take part.