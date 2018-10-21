Charities safeguarding measures bolstered through new dedicated fund

Government renews commitment to improve safeguarding for England’s charity sector

Measures build on recent Code of Ethics that sets the standards for all charities

Charity employees, volunteers and those that benefit from their services will be better protected under new safeguarding measures, Minister for Sport and Civil Society Tracey Crouch announced today.

Up to £2 million will also be invested in projects that raise awareness of safeguarding and improve incident handling, protecting more people from harm within the charity sector.

The Government’s plans include developing digital solutions that provide simple and confidential ways for charities to report concerns and give better access to clear and consistent guidance on reporting and whistle-blowing.

Free training - with support from the Big Lottery Fund - will also be offered so charities can implement the highest possible safeguarding standards.

The plans and funding follow a Safeguarding Summit, held for the sector by the Government and Charity Commission, where it was agreed that safeguarding requires the strongest leadership, culture, policy and processes to be implemented.

Tracey Crouch, Minister for Sport and Civil Society, said:

Safeguarding is non-negotiable. Charities are widely trusted and we need to ensure an environment exists where everyone feels safe - from service-users to the employees and volunteers who dedicate their time and skills to benefit communities across the country. We want to instil fundamental changes to help restore the reputation of the sector. These measures will help protect and empower people to speak up and ensure charity leaders tackle poor behaviour head-on.

Professor John Drew CBE, former Chief Executive of the Youth Justice Board of England and Wales, has been appointed to chair the cross sector Safeguarding Programme Group, which will oversee the implementation of the new measures.

This will complement the programme of work for the international aid sector, announced last week, by Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt.

These measures build on the new charity Code of Ethics, spearheaded by NCVO and sets the standards for all charities.

Government has been working closely with the Home Office, charities, the Charity Commission and Big Lottery Fund to develop this programme.