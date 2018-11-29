Charities encouraged to bid for £15 million Tampon Tax Fund

£15 million available for charities working with vulnerable women and girls

Each successful project will receive at least £1 million in funding

£47 million has been allocated to projects since the programme established in 2015

Thousands of women and girls across the country are set to benefit from a new £15 million round of the Tampon Tax Fund, launched today by the Minister for Sport and Civil Society, Mims Davies.

Charities across the country can now bid for at least £1 million in funding for projects that support victims of domestic violence or work to reduce rough sleeping and homelessness among women.

The money will also be available to programmes that help vulnerable women through music therapy, encourage them to participate in sport to improve their physical and mental wellbeing or charities that make onward grants to smaller organisations, so they can deliver tailored services to support women.

Mims Davies, Minister for Sport and Civil Society, said:

It is vital that disadvantaged women and girls and those who face violence or homelessness are given the help they need to rebuild their lives and reach their full potential. This fund is already having a resoundingly positive impact across our country and I am delighted that thousands more women and girls will be helped as a result of this round of funding.

All grants from this round will be offered to charities for two year projects.

Over 70 charities have received grants from the Tampon Tax Fund, with £47 million allocated since Autumn Statement 2015. This additional £15m brings the total to £62m.

To find out more and apply for the Tampon Tax Fund. Applications close Sunday 20 January 2019.

