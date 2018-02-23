Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Yemen

Michael Aron has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Yemen in succession to Simon Shercliff, who has been appointed Director of National Security at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Mr Aron will take up his appointment in February 2018.

Commenting on the appointment, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

The UK is working tirelessly to support the people of Yemen through these difficult times in their history. We are clear that a political solution to the conflict and an end to the humanitarian suffering is the only way forward if we are to see the stable and prosperous future that the people of Yemen deserve. Michael has extensive experience serving the UK as ambassador, most recently to Sudan and Libya. I look forward to working together with him to help establish a peaceful and stable future for Yemen.

Mr Aron said:

I am honoured to be the new British Ambassador to Yemen. The UK is leading international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and support UN efforts to achieve political solution to the conflict. I look forward to working with Yemenis, regional and international partners and all parties to the conflict, in support of a peaceful, stable and secure Yemen

Michael Aron - CV

2015 – 2018 Sudan, Her Majesty’s Ambassador 2012 – 2015 Tripoli, Her Majesty’s Ambassador 2011 – 2012 Baghdad, Her Majesty’s Ambassador 2010 – 2011 FCO, Head of Middle East Department 2008 – 2009 Kuwait, Her Majesty’s Ambassador 2006 – 2008 Brussels, EU Director and Head of Scottish Government EU Office 2002 – 2006 UKRep Brussels, Political Counsellor 1999 – 2002 Amman, Deputy Head of Mission 1997 – 1999 FCO, Head of Comprehensive Spending Review Team and then Head of Management Consultancy Services 1996 – 1997 FCO, Deputy Head of Middle East Department 1993 – 1996 UK Mission New York, First Secretary Middle East and Cyprus 1991 – 1993 FCO, Desk Officer, Middle East Peace Process, Near East and North Africa Department 1988 – 1991 Brasilia, First Secretary Commercial and Economic 1986 – 1988 FCO, Desk Officer European Community Department 1986 Secondment to European Commission 1985 UK Mission New York, Conference Support Officer 1985 General Assembly 1984 – 1985 FCO, Assistant Desk Officer for Iran, Middle East Department

