Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Yemen
Michael Aron has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Yemen in succession to Simon Shercliff, who has been appointed Director of National Security at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Mr Aron will take up his appointment in February 2018.
Commenting on the appointment, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:
The UK is working tirelessly to support the people of Yemen through these difficult times in their history. We are clear that a political solution to the conflict and an end to the humanitarian suffering is the only way forward if we are to see the stable and prosperous future that the people of Yemen deserve.
Michael has extensive experience serving the UK as ambassador, most recently to Sudan and Libya. I look forward to working together with him to help establish a peaceful and stable future for Yemen.
Mr Aron said:
I am honoured to be the new British Ambassador to Yemen. The UK is leading international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and support UN efforts to achieve political solution to the conflict. I look forward to working with Yemenis, regional and international partners and all parties to the conflict, in support of a peaceful, stable and secure Yemen
Michael Aron - CV
|2015 – 2018
|Sudan, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2012 – 2015
|Tripoli, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2011 – 2012
|Baghdad, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2010 – 2011
|FCO, Head of Middle East Department
|2008 – 2009
|Kuwait, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2006 – 2008
|Brussels, EU Director and Head of Scottish Government EU Office
|2002 – 2006
|UKRep Brussels, Political Counsellor
|1999 – 2002
|Amman, Deputy Head of Mission
|1997 – 1999
|FCO, Head of Comprehensive Spending Review Team and then Head of Management Consultancy Services
|1996 – 1997
|FCO, Deputy Head of Middle East Department
|1993 – 1996
|UK Mission New York, First Secretary Middle East and Cyprus
|1991 – 1993
|FCO, Desk Officer, Middle East Peace Process, Near East and North Africa Department
|1988 – 1991
|Brasilia, First Secretary Commercial and Economic
|1986 – 1988
|FCO, Desk Officer European Community Department
|1986
|Secondment to European Commission
|1985
|UK Mission New York, Conference Support Officer 1985 General Assembly
|1984 – 1985
|FCO, Assistant Desk Officer for Iran, Middle East Department
