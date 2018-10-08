Press release

Change of Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in January 2019

Dr Alastair McPhail CMG OBE has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Her Majesty’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Djibouti and Permanent Representative to the African Union.

Published 8 October 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Dr Alastair McPhail CMG OBE has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Her Majesty’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Djibouti and Permanent Representative to the African Union
Dr Alastair McPhail CMG OBE has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Her Majesty’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Djibouti and Permanent Representative to the African Union.

Dr Alastair McPhail CMG OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Her Majesty’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Djibouti and Permanent Representative to the African Union in succession to Ms Susanna Moorehead. Dr McPhail will take up his appointment in January 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Dr Alastair McPhail CMG OBE

Married to: Jo McPhail

Children: Two sons

2018 FCO, Director of Communication
2017 to 2018 FCO, FCO Co-ordinator, UK-France Summit
2014 to 2017 Jerusalem, Consul General
2013 Full time language training (Arabic)
2011 to 2013 Juba, Consul General, then Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2009 to 2010 FCO, Deputy Director, Estates Change
2009 Bamako, UK Special Envoy to Mali and Head, Crisis Management Team
2006 to 2009 Rome, Minister/Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission
2005 Full-time language training (Italian)
2004 to 2005 FCO, UK Special Representative for Sudan
2002 to 2004 FCO, Head, Sudan Unit
2000 to 2002 FCO, Head, Egypt, Libya and Sudan Section, Near East and North Africa Department1
1996 to 2000 Ankara, First Secretary (Political/Military)
1995 to 1996 Full-time language training (Arabic and part-time Turkish)
1994 to 1995 FCO, Nuclear Weapons Desk Officer, Security Policy Department

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 8 October 2018