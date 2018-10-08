Press release
Change of Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in January 2019
Dr Alastair McPhail CMG OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Her Majesty’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Djibouti and Permanent Representative to the African Union in succession to Ms Susanna Moorehead. Dr McPhail will take up his appointment in January 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Dr Alastair McPhail CMG OBE
Married to: Jo McPhail
Children: Two sons
|2018
|FCO, Director of Communication
|2017 to 2018
|FCO, FCO Co-ordinator, UK-France Summit
|2014 to 2017
|Jerusalem, Consul General
|2013
|Full time language training (Arabic)
|2011 to 2013
|Juba, Consul General, then Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2009 to 2010
|FCO, Deputy Director, Estates Change
|2009
|Bamako, UK Special Envoy to Mali and Head, Crisis Management Team
|2006 to 2009
|Rome, Minister/Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission
|2005
|Full-time language training (Italian)
|2004 to 2005
|FCO, UK Special Representative for Sudan
|2002 to 2004
|FCO, Head, Sudan Unit
|2000 to 2002
|FCO, Head, Egypt, Libya and Sudan Section, Near East and North Africa Department1
|1996 to 2000
|Ankara, First Secretary (Political/Military)
|1995 to 1996
|Full-time language training (Arabic and part-time Turkish)
|1994 to 1995
|FCO, Nuclear Weapons Desk Officer, Security Policy Department
