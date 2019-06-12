Press release

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Senegal

Ms Victoria Billing OBE has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Cabo Verde.

Ms Victoria Billing OBE has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Cabo Verde

Ms Victoria Billing OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Cabo Verde in succession to Mr George Hodgson who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Billing will take up her appointment during July 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Victoria Elizabeth Billing

Married to: Robert Tinline

Children: Three

2019 to present Full-time Language Training (French)
2017 to 2018 Department for Exiting the European Union, Deputy Director, Institutions and Member States
2017 FCO, Private Secretary to the Foreign Secretary
2015 to 2017 FCO, Deputy Head, Europe-Mediterranean Department, Europe Directorate
2008 to 2015 Maternity and Special Leave from the FCO – period also included work for the FCO on 2014 NATO Summit, and designing a “Return to Work” programme
2006 to 2008 Jerusalem, Deputy Consul-General
2002 to 2005 FCO, Head of European Security and Defence Policy Team, then Deputy Head of Department, Common Foreign and Security Policy
1999 to 2002 Rangoon, Second Secretary (Political and Economic)
1998 to 1999 FCO, Full-time Language Training (Burmese)
1997 to 1998 FCO, Desk Officer, Bosnia political and military

