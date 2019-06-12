Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Senegal
Ms Victoria Billing OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Cabo Verde in succession to Mr George Hodgson who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Billing will take up her appointment during July 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Victoria Elizabeth Billing
Married to: Robert Tinline
Children: Three
|2019 to present
|Full-time Language Training (French)
|2017 to 2018
|Department for Exiting the European Union, Deputy Director, Institutions and Member States
|2017
|FCO, Private Secretary to the Foreign Secretary
|2015 to 2017
|FCO, Deputy Head, Europe-Mediterranean Department, Europe Directorate
|2008 to 2015
|Maternity and Special Leave from the FCO – period also included work for the FCO on 2014 NATO Summit, and designing a “Return to Work” programme
|2006 to 2008
|Jerusalem, Deputy Consul-General
|2002 to 2005
|FCO, Head of European Security and Defence Policy Team, then Deputy Head of Department, Common Foreign and Security Policy
|1999 to 2002
|Rangoon, Second Secretary (Political and Economic)
|1998 to 1999
|FCO, Full-time Language Training (Burmese)
|1997 to 1998
|FCO, Desk Officer, Bosnia political and military
Further information
