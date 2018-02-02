Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Romania in August 2018

Mr Andrew Noble LVO has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Romania in succession to Mr Paul Brummell CMG who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Noble will take up his appointment in August 2018.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Andrew James Noble LVO

Married to: Helen Natalie Noble

Children: Four

2014 – 2017 Algiers, Her Majesty’s Ambassador

2009 – 2013 Berlin, Deputy Head of Mission, Consul-General and Counsellor (Political)

2007 – 2009 FCO, Director, Security and Estates

2005 – 2007 FCO, Director, Security

2001 – 2005 Athens, Deputy Head of Mission and Consul-General

1998 – 2001 FCO, Deputy Head, Security Policy Department

1994 – 1998 Cape Town/Pretoria, Head of Political Section

1991 – 1994 FCO, Desk Officer then Deputy Head, Security Co-ordination Department

1989 – 1991 FCO, Desk Officer, European Community Department

1987 – 1989 Bonn, Second Secretary (Bilateral relations and Foreign Policy)

1986 – 1987 Attachment to German Foreign Ministry

1983 – 1986 Bucharest, Third later Second Secretary (Political)

1982 Joined Foreign and Commonwealth Office

