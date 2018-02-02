Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Romania in August 2018
Mr Andrew Noble LVO has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Romania.
Mr Andrew Noble LVO has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Romania in succession to Mr Paul Brummell CMG who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Noble will take up his appointment in August 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Andrew James Noble LVO
Married to: Helen Natalie Noble
Children: Four
2014 – 2017 Algiers, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2009 – 2013 Berlin, Deputy Head of Mission, Consul-General and Counsellor (Political)
2007 – 2009 FCO, Director, Security and Estates
2005 – 2007 FCO, Director, Security
2001 – 2005 Athens, Deputy Head of Mission and Consul-General
1998 – 2001 FCO, Deputy Head, Security Policy Department
1994 – 1998 Cape Town/Pretoria, Head of Political Section
1991 – 1994 FCO, Desk Officer then Deputy Head, Security Co-ordination Department
1989 – 1991 FCO, Desk Officer, European Community Department
1987 – 1989 Bonn, Second Secretary (Bilateral relations and Foreign Policy)
1986 – 1987 Attachment to German Foreign Ministry
1983 – 1986 Bucharest, Third later Second Secretary (Political)
1982 Joined Foreign and Commonwealth Office
