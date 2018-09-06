Press release

Change of Her Majesty's Ambassador to Uzbekistan - Summer 2019

Mr Tim Torlot has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan in succession to Mr Chris Allan who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Timothy Achille Torlot

Married to: Jennifer Florence Steil

Children: Two daughters

2016 to present FCO, Head, Litigation Unit, Arabian Peninsula and Iran Department
2012 to 2016 European External Action Service, Head of Delegation, EU Delegation Bolivia
2011 to 2012 FCO, Head, Yemen Team, Middle East and North Africa Directorate
2007 to 2010 Sana’a, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2005 to 2006 Baghdad, Deputy Head of Mission
2002 to 2004 UK Trade and Investment, Director, Technology and Sector Partnership, International Sectors Group
1997 to 2001 Santiago, First Secretary (Commercial)
1995 to 1997 FCO, Head, Commonwealth Section, South East Asia Department
1992 to 1995 FCO, Head of Section, Career Development Unit, Personnel Management Department
1987 to 1992 Wellington, Second Secretary (Chancery)
1984 to 1987 Muscat, Third Secretary (Chancery, Information and Technical Cooperation)
1982 to 1984 Full time language training (Arabic)
1981 to 1982 FCO, Assistant Desk Officer for US, North America Department

