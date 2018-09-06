Press release
Change of Her Majesty's Ambassador to Uzbekistan - Summer 2019
Mr Tim Torlot has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan in succession to Mr Chris Allan who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Timothy Achille Torlot
Married to: Jennifer Florence Steil
Children: Two daughters
|2016 to present
|FCO, Head, Litigation Unit, Arabian Peninsula and Iran Department
|2012 to 2016
|European External Action Service, Head of Delegation, EU Delegation Bolivia
|2011 to 2012
|FCO, Head, Yemen Team, Middle East and North Africa Directorate
|2007 to 2010
|Sana’a, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2005 to 2006
|Baghdad, Deputy Head of Mission
|2002 to 2004
|UK Trade and Investment, Director, Technology and Sector Partnership, International Sectors Group
|1997 to 2001
|Santiago, First Secretary (Commercial)
|1995 to 1997
|FCO, Head, Commonwealth Section, South East Asia Department
|1992 to 1995
|FCO, Head of Section, Career Development Unit, Personnel Management Department
|1987 to 1992
|Wellington, Second Secretary (Chancery)
|1984 to 1987
|Muscat, Third Secretary (Chancery, Information and Technical Cooperation)
|1982 to 1984
|Full time language training (Arabic)
|1981 to 1982
|FCO, Assistant Desk Officer for US, North America Department
Published 6 September 2018