Press release

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Libya in February 2018

Mr Frank Baker CMG OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Libya in succession to Mr Peter Millett CMG.

Published 8 February 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Frank Baker OBE

Mr Baker will take up his appointment in February 2018.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

The UK is at the forefront of diplomatic work with the Libyan government and our international partners to help bring stability to Libya. If left unchecked the violence and ungoverned space will only increase the challenges from illegal migration and terrorism. These are issues that matter to the people of Libya, but also to people here in the UK.

Frank has served the UK well as our ambassador to Iraq and also Kuwait. I look forward to working together with him to help Libya make progress towards the political solution and more secure future it so deserves.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Baker said:

I am honoured to be the new British Ambassador to Libya. Britain and Libya have a long history.

Over the coming weeks I will listen to and learn from people across Libya and discuss how we can work together to achieve our common interests.

Frank Baker - CV

Full name: Francis (Frank) Raymond Baker CMG OBE

2014 – 2017 Baghdad, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2010 – 2014 Kuwait City, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2007 – 2010 FCO, Deputy Director, Middle East
2003 – 2007 Washington, Political/Military Counsellor
2000 – 2003 FCO, Head of Africa Department (Equatorial)
1998 – 2000 FCO, Private Secretary to Minister of State
1998 FCO, Head of Iraq Section, Middle East Department
1996 – 1998 Washington, on secondment to US Government
1993 – 1996 Ankara, First Secretary
1991 – 1993 FCO, Desk Officer, Human Rights Policy Department
1986 – 1991 Buenos Aires, Third, later Second Secretary
1983 – 1986 Panama City, Third Secretary
1981 – 1982 FCO, Personnel Operations Department
1981 Joined FCO

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 8 February 2018