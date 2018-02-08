Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Libya in February 2018
Mr Frank Baker CMG OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Libya in succession to Mr Peter Millett CMG.
Mr Baker will take up his appointment in February 2018.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:
The UK is at the forefront of diplomatic work with the Libyan government and our international partners to help bring stability to Libya. If left unchecked the violence and ungoverned space will only increase the challenges from illegal migration and terrorism. These are issues that matter to the people of Libya, but also to people here in the UK.
Frank has served the UK well as our ambassador to Iraq and also Kuwait. I look forward to working together with him to help Libya make progress towards the political solution and more secure future it so deserves.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr Baker said:
I am honoured to be the new British Ambassador to Libya. Britain and Libya have a long history.
Over the coming weeks I will listen to and learn from people across Libya and discuss how we can work together to achieve our common interests.
Frank Baker - CV
Full name: Francis (Frank) Raymond Baker CMG OBE
|2014 – 2017
|Baghdad, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2010 – 2014
|Kuwait City, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2007 – 2010
|FCO, Deputy Director, Middle East
|2003 – 2007
|Washington, Political/Military Counsellor
|2000 – 2003
|FCO, Head of Africa Department (Equatorial)
|1998 – 2000
|FCO, Private Secretary to Minister of State
|1998
|FCO, Head of Iraq Section, Middle East Department
|1996 – 1998
|Washington, on secondment to US Government
|1993 – 1996
|Ankara, First Secretary
|1991 – 1993
|FCO, Desk Officer, Human Rights Policy Department
|1986 – 1991
|Buenos Aires, Third, later Second Secretary
|1983 – 1986
|Panama City, Third Secretary
|1981 – 1982
|FCO, Personnel Operations Department
|1981
|Joined FCO
