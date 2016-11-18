News story
Certification Officer: forthcoming hearings
Cases due to be heard by the Certification Officer.
Robinson v GMB: 28 November 2018
The applicant has made one complaint under section 108A(1) of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992 concerning a breach of a union rule in relation to removal from office.
The hearing will be held at the venue below in public:
Euston Tower
286 Euston Rd
London
NW1 3DP
and will commence at 10:00am. Anyone wishing to attend the hearing should telephone or email the Certification Office (0330 109 3602/info@certoffice.org) so that we may arrange for a security access pass to be produced. Note that space in the public gallery will be allocated on a first come first served basis and notifying the Certification Office in advance does not guarantee attendance.
If you have a disability and need help attending a hearing, please contact the Certification Office (info@certoffice.org / 0330 109 3602) to make sure the facilities meet your specific needs or to discuss a reasonable adjustment you need.
Last updated 26 November 2018 + show all updates
- Robinson v GMB - hearing added
- A new Certification Officer hearing has been listed - Lascelles v Prospect
- Blackledge v UCU - hearing listed
- Hussain v CWU - remedy hearing listed
- New Certification Officer Hearing
- Start time for Coyne & Brooks v Unite the Union (25 June) changed to 2:00pm and Thursday 28 June as an afternoon only hearing
- Gates v Society of Chiropodists and Podiatrists - hearing listed for 4 July 2018
- Coyne & Brooks v Unite the Union - 5 day hearing listed for 25-29 June.
- cancellation of hearing - Dawson v UCU
- new hearing date added
- Added hearing in the case of Dinsdale v GMB on 19 April 2018
- Added preliminary hearing in the case of Coyne & Brooks v Unite the Union
- Rolfe v POA: hearing listed for Friday 2 March 2018
- Pollock v Accord: the hearing set for 15 February 2018 is cancelled
- The hearing set for Wednesday 24 January 2018 has been cancelled
- Added directions hearing for Coyne & Brooks v Unite the Union on 26/01/18
- New hearings announced for Markham v GMB and for Pollock v Accord.
- 1. The hearing for Pollock v Accord set for 30 November 2017 has been cancelled 2. Hearing listed for Chisholm v Unite the Union on 18 December 2017
- Pollock v Accord hearing
- McFadden v Unite the Union: the hearing set for Monday 9 October and Tuesday 10 October 2017 has been cancelled
- Announcement of forthcoming hearings.
- hearing date
- Details of restricted seating at venue.
- hearing postponed
- First published.
- New Certification Officer hearing dates
- A number of cases have been listed for hearings.
- Brough v Union of Construction, Allied Trades & Technicians (UCATT) (No. 2) has been listed for a hearing on 15 August 2016.
- Forbes v Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association: the hearing scheduled for 25 May 2016 in Edinburgh has been postponed.
- Three cases listed by the Certification Officer for hearings.
- Henderson v GMB has been listed for a hearing on 1 March 2016.
- The case of Mills v Unite the Union has been listed for a hearing on 11 November 2015 at Fleetbank House, London.
- Forthcoming hearings
- Forthcoming hearings
- Forthcoming Certification Officer hearing
- Stevens v Union of Democratic Mineworkers will be heard before the Certification Officer on 7 May 2015.
- Beaumont (4) and Mansell v Unite the Union: venue confirmed
- New venue for the Mills v Unite the Union hearing on 9 April 2015.
- New venue for the Street and Street (2) v UNISON hearing on 1 April 2015.
- Forthcoming hearings before the Certification Officer.
- The hearing date of 25 February 2015 for the case Stevens v Union of Democratic Mineworkers has been postponed. A new hearing date will be announced shortly.
- The hearing scheduled for 28 January 2015 in the case Barton v UNISON will not now go ahead. A decision will be placed on the website in due course.
- The hearing date of 19 January 2015 for Street and Street (2) v UNISON has been postponed. A new hearing date will be announced shortly.
- Details of forthcoming hearings published on the Certification Officer’s website.
- Notice of three new public hearings.