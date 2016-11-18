Certification Officer: forthcoming hearings

Robinson v GMB: 28 November 2018

The applicant has made one complaint under section 108A(1) of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992 concerning a breach of a union rule in relation to removal from office.

The hearing will be held at the venue below in public:

Euston Tower

286 Euston Rd

London

NW1 3DP



and will commence at 10:00am. Anyone wishing to attend the hearing should telephone or email the Certification Office (0330 109 3602/info@certoffice.org) so that we may arrange for a security access pass to be produced. Note that space in the public gallery will be allocated on a first come first served basis and notifying the Certification Office in advance does not guarantee attendance.

If you have a disability and need help attending a hearing, please contact the Certification Office (info@certoffice.org / 0330 109 3602) to make sure the facilities meet your specific needs or to discuss a reasonable adjustment you need.