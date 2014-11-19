Certification Officer: amendments to the lists

07 June 2019

CWOATA Trade Union has been entered on the list of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 07 June 2019.

01 April 2019

Perth and District Master Plumbers Association has been removed from the schedule of employers’ associations held by the Certification Officer because it dissolved on 31 December 2018.

15 January 2019

Lanarkshire Master Plumbers’ Association has been removed from the schedule of employers’ associations held by the Certification Officer because it dissolved on 31 December 2017.

31 October 2018

Psychotherapy and Counselling Union has been entered on the list of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 31 October 2018.

2 October 2018

Poole Greyhound Trainers Union has been entered on the list of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 2 October 2018.

14 August 2018

Change of Name: The Society of Chiropodists and Podiatrists to The College of Podiatry

The Certification Officer has approved an application from The Society of Chiropodists and Podiatrists to change its name to The College of Podiatry with effect from 13 August 2018.

9 August 2018

ASPSU has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer because it ceased to be a trade union on 31 July 2017.

5 July 2018

National Union of Mineworkers (North East Area) and National Union of Mineworkers (Scotland Area) have been removed from the schedule of trade unions on the grounds that neither of them meet the statutory definition of a trade union.

2 July 2018

Britannia Staff Union has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer because it ceased to exist on 1 July 2018.

7 June 2018

Scottish Colliery Enginemen Boilermen and Tradesmens Association has been removed from the schedule of trade unions as it ceased to be a trade union on 1 March 2018.

9 May 2018

Change of Name: Retained Firefighters Union to Fire and Rescue Services Association.

The Certification Officer has approved an application from Retained Firefighters Union to change its name to Fire and Rescue Services Association with effect from 9 May 2018.

7 February 2018

Change of Name: Leeds Building Society Staff Association to Leeds Building Society Colleague Association.

The Certification Officer has approved an application from Leeds Building Society Staff Association to change its name to Leeds Building Society Colleague Association with effect from 7 February 2018.

5 February 2018

Association of Somerset Inseminators has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer because it ceased to exist on 1 September 2017.

9 January 2018

National Union of Mineworkers (Northumberland Area) has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer because it ceased to exist on 30 November 2017.

3 November 2017

Confederation of British Surgery has been entered on the list of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 3 November 2017.

21 September 2017

CU Staff Consultative Group has been entered on the list of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 21 September 2017.

4 September 2017

Welsh Local Government Association was added to the list on 12 June 2017.

1 September 2017

As a result of an amalgamation between the two unions, Association of Teachers and Lecturers and National Union of Teachers have been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer. The new, amalgamated, union, National Education Union, has been added to the list.

21 August 2017

Change of Name: Graphic Enterprise Scotland to Print Scotland

The Certification Officer has approved an application from “Graphic Enterprise Scotland” to change its name to “Print Scotland” with effect from 21 August 2017.

21 August 2017

Ellington Branch of the North East Area of the National Union of Mineworkers has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer because it ceased to exist on 21 August 2017

2 August 2017

Change of Name: National Association of Stable Staff to National Association of Racing Staff

An application to change the name of National Association of Stable Staff to National Association of Racing Staff was approved on 2 August 2017.

22 May 2017

National Union of Mineworkers (Scottish Area) has been removed from the schedule of trade unions as it ceased to be a trade union on 22 May 2017

24 April 2017

Fencing Contractors Association has been removed from the schedule of employers’ associations maintained by the Certification Officer because it dissolved on 31 December 2016

20 March 2017

Lancaster Morecambe and South Lakeland Master Plumbers Association was removed from the List of Employers’ Associations with effect from 17 March 2017 as it ceased to be an Employers’ Association

15 September 2016

Pursuant to section 4 of the Trade Union and Labour (Relations) Consolidation Act 1992 (“the 1992 Act”), the Certification Officer removed the National Association of Colliery Overmen, Deputies and Shotfirers from the list of trade unions on the grounds that it is no longer a trade union within the meaning of the 1992 Act (Listings Decision: National Association of Colliery Officials Deputies and Shotfirers (CO/L/2/16-17)).

24 August 2016

Society of Local Council Clerks has been removed from the schedule of trade unions as it ceased to be a trade union on 17 August 2016.

18 August 2016

The Certification Officer has approved an application from “Cinema Exhibitors Association Ltd” to change its name to “UK Cinema Association Ltd” with effect from 18 August 2016.

18 August 2016

Shield Guarding Staff Association has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer because it dissolved on 21 May 2016.

17 August 2016

Association of Local Council Clerks has been entered on the schedule of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 16 August 2016.

24 June 2016

National Union of Mineworkers (Leicester Area) removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer following a decision by the Certification Officer that it was no longer a trade union within the meaning of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992 (Listings Decision: National Union of Mineworkers (Leicester Area) (CO/L/16-17)).

11 May 2016

Whatman International Staff Association has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer because it dissolved on 9 October 2015.

30 March 2016

Cleaners and Allied Independent Workers Union (CAIWU) has been entered on the list of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 16 March 2016.

16 March 2016

The Association of Professional Ambulance Personnel has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer because it dissolved on 31 December 2015.

18 November 2015

The Union of Country Sports Workers has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer because it dissolved on 30 June 2015.

1 October 2015

The Bus Workers Alliance has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer because it dissolved on 29 May 2015.

3 September 2015

The Certification Officer refused the application by Equal Justice to be entered in the list of trade unions (Listings decision: Equal Justice).

11 August 2015

The Federation of Professional Railway Staff has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer because it dissolved on 30 June 2015.

11 August 2015

The Pop-Up Union has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer. The Certification Office last had contact with the Pop-Up Union in May 2013, when it was entered on the list of trade unions. Since then all attempts at contacting the organisation have been unsuccessful. It appears that the Pop-Up Union had ceased to exist by the end of 2013. In the circumstances it never came under a duty to supply this office with an annual return.

30 July 2015

British Ceramic Confederation has been removed from the schedule of employers’ associations held by the Certification Officer with effect from 30 July 2015 because it is no longer an employers’ association.

25 June 2015

The Certification Officer has approved an application from “Local Government Yorkshire and Humber” to change its name to “Yorkshire and Humber (Local Authorities) Employers’ Association” with effect from 25 June 2015.

22 May 2015

National Association of Colliery Overmen, Deputies and Shotfirers (South Wales Area) has been removed from the schedule of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer because it dissolved on 22 May 2015.

6 May 2015

The Certification Officer has approved an application from “Whatman Staff Association” to change its name to “Whatman International Staff Association” with effect from 6 May 2015.

16 April 2015

European SOS Trade Union has been entered on the list of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 13 April 2015.

26 February 2015

Newspaper Society has been removed from the list of employers’ associations maintained by the Certification Officer because it ceased to exist on 16 June 2014.

9 February 2015

Equality For Workers Union (EFWU) has been entered on the list of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 09 February 2015.

20 January 2015

R&C Trade Union has been entered on the list of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 20 January 2015.

19 November 2014

Driver and General Union has been entered on the list of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 18 November 2014.

3 November 2014

Artists’ Union England has been entered on the list of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 3 November 2014.

29 October 2014

Driver and General Union has been entered on the schedule of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 29 October 2014.

22 October 2014

Aberdeen Fish Curers & Merchants Association Ltd has been removed from the schedule of employers’ associations maintained by the Certification Officer because it dissolved on 19 September 2014.

13 August 2014

Artists’ Union England has been entered in the schedule of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 1 August 2014.

29 July 2014

PTSC has been entered on the list of trade unions held by the Certification Officer with effect from 29 July 2014.

22 July 2014

London Fish Merchant Association (Billingsgate) Limited has been removed from the schedule of employers’ associations held by the Certification Officer with effect from 22 July 2014 because it is no longer an employers’ association.

4 July 2014

Covent Garden Tenants Association Ltd has been removed from the schedule of employers’ associations held by the Certification Officer with effect from 2 July 2014 because it is no longer an employers’ association