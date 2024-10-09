Certificates recognising heartbreak of losing a baby extended

Baby loss certificates extended with no backdate to all parents who have experienced a loss

More than 50,000 people have already received certificates under voluntary scheme

Extension is part of government’s ambition to improve experiences and support for women and their families

All parents who have experienced losing a pregnancy can apply for a certificate formally recognising their loss, the government has announced.

Baby loss certificates were first launched in February 2024 but were only available to those who had experienced a loss since September 2018.

From today, this voluntary service will be extended with no backdate allowing all parents who have suffered an historic pregnancy loss or a future loss to apply. More than 50,000 certificates have been issued so far.

The government is committed to ensuring bereaved parents are supported during this difficult time, and that the impact and importance of their loss is recognised. Certificates are free and remain optional for parents.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

Losing a pregnancy can be deeply distressing - there is so much love and so many dreams for the future wrapped up in a tiny life. That’s why it is important for bereaved parents to have the option to officially recognise the existence of their babies and how much they matter. I’m pleased we can now ensure all parents are able to apply for these certificates, no matter how long ago they lost their pregnancies. This government will always listen to women and families as we overhaul our health system to ensure everyone gets compassionate, safe and personalised care.

The extension of the service marks Baby Loss Awareness Week which is held every year from the 9th to 15th October.

Baroness Gillian Merron, Minister for Patient Safety, Women’s Health and Mental Health, said:

I would like to thank all of the women and campaigners for their ongoing work on raising awareness around baby loss – without your bravery, this wouldn’t be possible. We are committed to ensuring that women are listened to during every stage of pregnancy, as we work to improve maternity and neonatal services across the country.

The government is working to improve women’s health services and improve maternity outcomes. This week, the Department for Health and Social Care announced the launch of a training pilot for staff in maternity units to help avoid brain injury in childbirth.

The government has also pledged to train thousands more midwives and ensure that NHS trusts failing on maternity care are robustly supported into rapid improvement.

Additional stakeholder quotes:

Zoe Clark-Coates MBE BCAh, founder and CEO of the Mariposa International and co-chair of the Pregnancy Loss Review, said:

Ten years ago, I had a dream, and that dream was that any baby who had been lost pre-24 weeks would be officially recognised and acknowledged by the government. Saying Goodbye (Mariposa International) launched the campaign, and Dame Floella Benjamin pledged to work with us to make it happen. I was then asked to co-chair and author the pregnancy loss review on behalf of the government. Through that, we were able to recommend 73 national recommendations which will change the care and support of millions of bereaved families. The certificate is the first recommendation to come to pass, and I’m thrilled that from today, everyone can now apply whether their loss was yesterday or 80 years ago. I hope that having an official government-issued certificate helps the many families who have longed for their babies to be formally honoured and recognised. I also look forward to seeing my five babies’ names on their certificates in the coming weeks.

Samantha Collinge, Bereavement Lead Midwife, George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust and co-chair of the Pregnancy Loss Review, said:

The announcement today by the Government of the extension to the pre 24 week baby loss certification scheme for losses prior to September 2018 with no back date is a huge milestone moment not just for Zoe and myself, the co-chairs and co-authors of the ‘Independent Pregnancy Loss Review’ but for the millions of people who have experienced pre-24 weeks baby loss. Since I was appointed as a bereavement midwife in 1998 | have campaigned for a standardised care pathway that ensures that every parent experiencing baby loss (regardless of the gestation or type of loss ) receives the physical and emotional care and support they deserve. Removing the restrictions around the application process will give all bereaved parents of pre 24 week baby loss the official recognition that their babies did exist and that their babies lives, however brief really do matter.

Baroness Floella Benjamin said:

I am delighted that now, the date restriction on the ‘Certificate of Loss’ has been removed. Since 2017, when I joined with the Mariposa Trust, working together through my Private Members Bill in the House of Lords, to campaign for these certificates, my husband and I, along with millions of bereaved parents have been waiting for the opportunity to apply. I am thrilled that from today, our hard work will allow babies lost decades ago to finally be recognised.

Vicki Robinson, Chief Executive, Miscarriage Association, said:

We’ve been extremely keen to see the scheme extended to include losses before 2018, so today marks a significant milestone for those who have waited for this recognition. For many, even the earliest of losses can be deeply distressing, both emotionally and physically, but having a formal acknowledgement as a marker of their loss can be a meaningful part of the grieving process. We know from the people that we support how much the certification scheme has helped those who have experienced pregnancy loss, so this is great news that people whose losses were previously not acknowledged now can be.

Louise Bowman, Head of Family Services and Bereavement, Twins Trust said:

Families who’ve experienced baby loss understand how important it is to remember and commemorate the babies’ lives. This welcome news will mean so much to so many people in our community, giving official recognition of the experience of parents who’ve lost one or more of a set of twins and triplets.

Background information:

A certificate is available for any parent to access following a loss before 24 weeks, or 28 weeks for a loss before October 1992. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and live in England.