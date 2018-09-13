Celebrating 100 years of forestry at the UK’s biggest forestry show

The APF is the UK’s largest woodland and forestry related show and takes place between 20-22 September 2018 at the Ragley Estate in Warwickshire.

The Forestry Commission England marquee will celebrate 100 years of the Forestry Act and the Forestry Commission. Experts will be on hand to:

provide advice and support to the forestry sector and landowners who are looking to create and manage woodland

explore the benefits to people, wildlife and timber of the public forest estate

provide information on tree pests and diseases and how to reduce the threat of them

showcase Forest Research’s innovative science and research

Forestry Skills

The Forestry Commission, Royal Forestry Society and representatives from the new Forestry Apprenticeship Trailblazer group will also be in the Forest Workers’ Zone of APF to talk career development and how to break into the industry.

Seminars

An in-depth Forestry Commission seminar programme will run over the three day event, covering topics including future incentives, timber markets, woodland creation and plant health challenges.

More information about the APF can be found on the APF Exhibition website.