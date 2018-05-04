CCTV becomes mandatory in all abattoirs in England

In the latest move to cement the UK’s position as a global leader in animal welfare standards, legislation requiring CCTV in all abattoirs in England comes into force today.

This follows a consultation by the Secretary of State last August on plans to deliver the government’s manifesto commitment for cameras in every abattoir in England in all areas where live animals are present. Other recent reforms to improve animal welfare include:

increasing sentences for animal cruelty tenfold to 6 years

launching a call for evidence on the live export of animals

banning back street puppy breeders

ending the third party sales of puppies

publishing updated animal welfare codes

Official Veterinarians will have unrestricted access to footage to reassure consumers that high welfare standards are being effectively enforced.

All slaughterhouses will be required to comply in full by 5 November, following an adjustment period of 6 months to enable businesses to install a suitable CCTV system.

Animal Welfare Minister Lord Gardiner said:

The government shares the public’s high regard for animal welfare and we are proud to have some of the highest standards in the world. Today we welcome the new law which requires mandatory CCTV in all abattoirs in England. We are a nation that cares about animals and these strong measures will ensure all animals are treated with the utmost respect at all stages of life allows us to continue to lead the way to raise the bar in high welfare standards.

We have published guidance for slaughterhouse operators.