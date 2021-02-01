Care home vaccination follow-ups

The COVID-19 vaccine has now been offered to residents at every eligible care home with older residents across England. Nurses, GPs and other NHS staff have offered the life-saving jab to people living at more than 10,000 care homes with older residents.

The small remainder have had their visits deferred by local directors of public health for safety reasons during a local outbreak. Those homes will be visited and vaccinated as soon as NHS staff are allowed to do so.

We’re advising any care home in England with older residents and staff who have not yet been visited to contact us to ensure vaccinations can be offered as soon as possible.

Eligible care home managers should email covidvaccineasc@dhsc.gov.uk.