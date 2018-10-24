News story
Canary Wharf hub officially opened to save £24 million per year
Over 6,000 civil servants are expected to move into Canary Wharf as part of an effort to save money and reduce Whitehall office buildings. Public sector staff from eight departments are now operating from UK financial district including HMRC, Ofgem and the Ministry of Justice.
