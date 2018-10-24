News story

Canary Wharf hub officially opened to save £24 million per year

Published 24 October 2018
Cabinet Office, Government Property Agency, and Oliver Dowden CBE MP
10 South Colonnade
The new Canary Wharf hub

Over 6,000 civil servants are expected to move into Canary Wharf as part of an effort to save money and reduce Whitehall office buildings. Public sector staff from eight departments are now operating from UK financial district including HMRC, Ofgem and the Ministry of Justice.

