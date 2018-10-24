Campaign launched in Luton to unite town and tackle extremism

Luton in Harmony and Luton Borough Council, in partnership with Building a Stronger Britain Together, have today (Wednesday 24 October 2018) announced the launch of ‘Many Voices, One Town’, a campaign showcasing how young Lutonians are leading the way in celebrating the town.

The campaign was launched at the UK Centre for Carnival Arts by Lloyd Denny, Chair of Luton in Harmony, Councillor Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Borough Council and Baroness Williams, Minister for Countering Extremism.

It featured the stories of seven inspiring young people talking about the pride they have in Luton, and how they each contribute to the town. By telling these stories, Many Voices, One Town hopes to inspire more local people to think about and celebrate what makes Luton great.

Working in partnership with organisations, schools and communities – including Luton Town Football Club – across Luton, the campaign celebrates the town’s many voices, demonstrating how they come together to create a town people can be proud of.

Many Voices, One Town builds on commitments from the government, Luton in Harmony and Luton Borough Council to work in partnership with individuals and organisations to build more cohesive and resilient communities and make a stand against extremism in all its forms.

At the launch of Many Voices, One Town, Lloyd Denny, Chair of Luton in Harmony, spoke about how young people are crucial part of the success of Luton, using art, culture, education and sport to celebrate the area.

LLoyd Denny said:

Luton is a town that has so much to offer and its young people have a huge part to play in that. Through arts, culture, education and sport these young people demonstrate that it doesn’t matter where you are from, rather it is that diversity that makes Luton such a wonderful and unique place. I am therefore optimistic that we as a town will continue to build on our past, enjoy the present and embrace the future.

Over the coming months, the campaign will also be supported by initiatives run with schools and local groups in Luton working with young people and the wider community. These include:

Advocacy Academy – facilitating a leadership programme which will equip teachers and youth workers to help young Lutonians build resilience and find a voice

Revoluton Arts – creating a collaborative artistic project in a central Luton location that will bring young people from different backgrounds together to celebrate the town

Wicketz – a programme that will use sport to bring young people together and provide the opportunity to learn important skills for the workplace

Luton Town FC Community Trust – a community competition that will combine art and football, giving young Lutonians the opportunity to design their own training shirt

Luton Irish Forum – a citizenship programme for ten young Lutonians to make a positive difference in their community

Safer Luton Partnership – an organisation that will help young people learn about other cultures through their ‘Day in the Life’ programme

Baroness Williams, Minister for Countering-Extremism said: