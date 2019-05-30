Call for evidence: Use of interpreters in the asylum process

Launching the call for evidence David Bolt said:

In my 2019-20 inspection plan I signalled my intention to carry out an inspection of the asylum system as a whole in the latter part of 2019. In advance of this, I planned to examine some discrete elements of the system, and I am now ready to begin an inspection of the Home Office’s use of interpreters in the asylum process. I am inviting bodies with relevant knowledge and expertise, including NGOs, academics, think tanks, faith groups and representative bodies, to write to me by 13 June 2019 with their supporting evidence or case studies they are able to share.

I would also like to receive evidence from individuals, including those who have first-hand experience of the asylum process and have used interpreters during it.

Please note that my remit does not extend to investigating or making decisions about individual cases. This remains a Home Office responsibility.