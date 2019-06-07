Correspondence

Letter to residents on developments in response to the Grenfell Tower fire: 7 June 2019

Letter confirming the home ownership schemes for residents of Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk.

Published 7 June 2019
From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government and The Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP

Documents

Letter to residents of Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk: 7 June 2019

PDF, 324KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Infographic showing home ownership schemes

PDF, 181KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State for Communities, the Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP and Kensington and Chelsea Councillor Kim Taylor-Smith, write confirming the home ownership schemes for residents of Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk.

These schemes have been specifically designed for Grenfell residents to ensure that those who would like to own their own home, have a route onto the housing ladder at a similar cost to before the tragedy. 

Published 7 June 2019

Related content