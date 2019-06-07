Correspondence
Letter to residents on developments in response to the Grenfell Tower fire: 7 June 2019
Letter confirming the home ownership schemes for residents of Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk.
The Secretary of State for Communities, the Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP and Kensington and Chelsea Councillor Kim Taylor-Smith, write confirming the home ownership schemes for residents of Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk.
These schemes have been specifically designed for Grenfell residents to ensure that those who would like to own their own home, have a route onto the housing ladder at a similar cost to before the tragedy.
