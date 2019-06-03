Call for evidence: Administrative Reviews

Launching the ‘call for evidence’, David Bolt said:

In my 2019-20 inspection plan, I signalled my intention to carry out a further inspection of the Home Office’s Administrative Review (AR) processes, following on from my initial inspection of ARs, published in 2016 and re-inspection in 2017.

My intention is to look again at the areas specified in the 2014 Immigration Act, namely:

the effectiveness of AR in identifying case working errors

the effectiveness of AR in correcting case working errors

the independence of persons conducting AR (in terms of their separation from the original decision-maker)

As I did for the initial inspection, I also plan to look at:

whether ARs are being concluded within Home Office service standards

the consistency of approach between the different AR functions

whether AR outcomes are being used to improve initial decision making

whether cost savings have been achieved.

I am inviting bodies with relevant knowledge and expertise, including NGOs, academics, think tanks, faith groups and representative bodies, to write to me by 17 June 2019 with their supporting evidence or case studies they are able to share. I would also like to receive evidence from individuals, including those who have first-hand experience of the Administrative Review process.

Please note that my remit does not extend to investigating or making decisions about individual cases. This remains a Home Office responsibility. Please note also that in providing information to us you are acknowledging that we will process your information in accordance with the terms of the GDPR. Your information will not be processed after publication of the inspection report unless you otherwise provide consent.