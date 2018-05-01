News story
Building the aircraft of the future: apply for funding
Organisations can apply for a share of a £3.9 billion fund to support innovative projects that will help to make UK civil aerospace more competitive.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Innovate UK and the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) are seeking businesses and researchers interested in gaining support for innovative aerospace projects.
This activity is part of the UK Aerospace Research and Technology Programme, a £3.9 billion joint government and industry investment for projects that will make the UK more competitive in civil aerospace.
Businesses and researchers can submit expressions of interest in carrying out a future project that could get grant funding. It is the first of a possible 4 stages.
Projects must fit with UK aerospace strategy
We are seeking projects that are in line with the UK’s aerospace technology strategy.
Priority areas include:
- strengthening the UK’s whole-aircraft design and system integration capability and positioning it for future generations of civil aircraft
- the development of smart, connected and more electric aircraft
- ensuring the UK is a global leader in the development of large complex structures, particularly wings
- advancing a new generation of more efficient propulsion technologies, particularly large turbofans
Competition information
- we are now inviting expressions of interest, and the deadline is at midday on 16 May 2018
- successful applicants will be invited to make a full funding application. The approval process typically takes 6 months
- organisations can work alone or in partnership with other businesses and researchers
- project costs and duration should be in proportion to the objectives
- businesses could attract up to 70% of their project costs
- you will need to sign up to the ATI framework agreement to be eligible to apply