Building the aircraft of the future: apply for funding

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Innovate UK and the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) are seeking businesses and researchers interested in gaining support for innovative aerospace projects.

This activity is part of the UK Aerospace Research and Technology Programme, a £3.9 billion joint government and industry investment for projects that will make the UK more competitive in civil aerospace.

Businesses and researchers can submit expressions of interest in carrying out a future project that could get grant funding. It is the first of a possible 4 stages.

Projects must fit with UK aerospace strategy

We are seeking projects that are in line with the UK’s aerospace technology strategy.

Priority areas include:

strengthening the UK’s whole-aircraft design and system integration capability and positioning it for future generations of civil aircraft

the development of smart, connected and more electric aircraft

ensuring the UK is a global leader in the development of large complex structures, particularly wings

advancing a new generation of more efficient propulsion technologies, particularly large turbofans

Competition information