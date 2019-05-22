News story
British Steel Limited in liquidation: information for customers, employees and creditors
On 22 May 2019 the High Court ordered British Steel Limited into compulsory liquidation. The Official Receiver was appointed as liquidator.
Statement from the Official Receiver
The immediate priority following my appointment as liquidator of British Steel is to continue safe operation of the site. I appreciate that this a difficult time for the company’s employees and I want to thank them for their ongoing cooperation.
The company in liquidation is continuing to trade and supply its customers while I consider options for the business. Staff have been paid and will continue to be employed. The court also appointed Special Managers to assist me with my work and they are engaging with staff and their representatives to keep them informed, as well as contacting British Steel’s customers.
- British Steel Limited was wound-up in the High Court on 22 May 2019
Special Managers
The Court has appointed Hunter Kelly, Sam Woodward and Alan Hudson of EY to act as Special Managers to assist the Official Receiver with his duties as liquidator.
Information for customers
British Steel in liquidation is continuing to trade and supply its customers. The Special Managers are in the process of contacting the company’s customers to keep them informed about the progress of the liquidation.
Information for employees
British Steel in liquidation is continuing to trade, staff will continue to be employed.
The Special Managers are engaging with employee representatives to keep staff informed about the progress of the liquidation. An employee helpline has been established to answer any questions you may have. You can contact us by email or phone on 0161 333 2666.
If there is any change to your employment status the Special Managers will be in contact with you about this.
Information for creditors
The Special Managers are in the process of contacting businesses that have supplied goods or services to British Steel Limited.
Other enquiries
If you have a general enquiry about British Steel you can email us.